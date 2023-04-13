New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,328 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

APA Stock Down 0.7 %

APA opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

