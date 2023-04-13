New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,165 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

