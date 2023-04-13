New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,265 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after acquiring an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,077.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

Shares of FLT opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

