New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 537 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $358.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $390.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

