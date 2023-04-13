New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,445,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,629,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Amcor



Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

