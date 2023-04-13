News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,011,000 after purchasing an additional 167,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,957 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,516,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

News Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

