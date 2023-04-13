Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,690,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NTRS stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.