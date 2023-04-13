Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $115.36.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

