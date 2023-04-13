Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 214,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,249,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

NUTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 406,508 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

