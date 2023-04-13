NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,590.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,304.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,789.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,655.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

