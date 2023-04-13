Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $20.72 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $158.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.