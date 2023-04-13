OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

