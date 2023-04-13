ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OGS opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

