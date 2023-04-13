OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Down 2.3%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.90. 10,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 278,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised OneSpan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

OneSpan Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

