Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 46 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 254,029 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,449,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $284.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 172.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,932,175. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

