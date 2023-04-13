Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 1,462 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,462 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $976.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,016.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

