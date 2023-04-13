Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $96.49 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.