Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $176.51 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

