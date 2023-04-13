Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 518 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 177,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

INVH stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

