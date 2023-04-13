Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 13,550 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $118.36.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

