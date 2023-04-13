Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

