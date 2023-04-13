Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 80.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 1.9 %

ONTO stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.