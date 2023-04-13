Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,131,000 after buying an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

