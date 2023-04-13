Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.05 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $226,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

