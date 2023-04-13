Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 108,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $57.48 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $370.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

