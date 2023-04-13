Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.08 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $6,394,743.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at $715,486,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,486,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,675,611. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

