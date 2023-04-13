Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.