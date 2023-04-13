Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.27.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

