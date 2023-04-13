Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

