Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Up 0.9 %

Flowserve stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.