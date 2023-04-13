Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.