Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

