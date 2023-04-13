Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

