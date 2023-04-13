Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 226,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XPO shares. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

