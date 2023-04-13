Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth $52,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VC opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

