Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $61,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,884,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 763,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

