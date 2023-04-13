Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,239 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

VLY opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.