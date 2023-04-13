Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,433 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ATI by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 963,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 3,539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 602,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ATI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI Stock Up 0.4 %

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.