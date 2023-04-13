Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 343 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,065,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

