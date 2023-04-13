Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

