Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

