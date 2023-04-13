Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,552,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 439,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

