Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 426,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 264,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 96,164 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 496,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

