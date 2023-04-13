Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Stories

