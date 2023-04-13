Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

AM opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

