Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory Trading Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Stories

