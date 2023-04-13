Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

