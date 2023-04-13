Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.