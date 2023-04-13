Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 100.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rambus by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,193 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.