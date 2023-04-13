Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

